American National Bank Buys 380 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Bank grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 717.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. 5,014,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,139. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.