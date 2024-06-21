American National Bank Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,990.35. 188,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,679. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,892.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,850.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

