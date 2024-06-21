American National Bank Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,705,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSSC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 11,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,460. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $65.84.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.