American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $632.15. 3,625,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,046. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

