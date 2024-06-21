American National Bank Invests $61,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

American National Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.