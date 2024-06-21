American National Bank Invests $81,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $410,984,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioNTech by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

BNTX stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.