American National Bank Purchases 11,955 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $110.87. 51,721,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

