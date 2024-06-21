American National Bank Purchases 8,920 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,549,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,991. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

