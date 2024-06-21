American National Bank Purchases Shares of 200 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.4 %

NXPI stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

