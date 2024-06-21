American National Bank Purchases Shares of 400 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 18,876,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,375. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

