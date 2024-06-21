American National Bank Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

