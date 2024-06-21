American National Bank Sells 2,562 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

