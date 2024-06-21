American National Bank Sells 955 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.83. 6,891,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

