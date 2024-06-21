American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

