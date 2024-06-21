American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 3.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.59. 86,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 865,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AMSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 58.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 172.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

