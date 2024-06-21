Americanas S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of BZWHF stock remained flat at $23.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Americanas has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

