Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.30. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

