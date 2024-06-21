Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $117.46

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

NYSE:CFR opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

