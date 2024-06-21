Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £118.35 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,367 ($30.08) per share, with a total value of £118.35 ($150.38).
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.55) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($167.73).
AAL opened at GBX 2,467.50 ($31.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,708.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,489.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,086.49.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
