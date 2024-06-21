Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.30

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00005783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and $21.30 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.10551823 USD and is up 37.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

