AON (NYSE:AON) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.86.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

AON opened at $296.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

