Apella Capital LLC Buys 12,124 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 3,041,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.