Apella Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $83,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,115,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

