Apella Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 1,595,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

