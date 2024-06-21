Apella Capital LLC Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 935,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

