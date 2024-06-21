Apella Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. 15,176,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,943. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

