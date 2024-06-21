Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. 1,036,694 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

