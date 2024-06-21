Apella Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,690. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

