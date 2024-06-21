Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS EFAV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.81. 338,599 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.