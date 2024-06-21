Apella Capital LLC Sells 7,214 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

