Apella Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,930 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 474,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

