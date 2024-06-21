Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 25th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 489,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

