Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $373.42. 1,330,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

