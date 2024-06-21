Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,117,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.