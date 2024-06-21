Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 207.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 103,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,585. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

