Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.95. 1,173,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

