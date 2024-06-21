Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,256,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

