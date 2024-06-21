Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,945 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after buying an additional 821,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

