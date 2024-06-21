Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

DE traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.34. 2,450,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.54 and its 200 day moving average is $386.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

