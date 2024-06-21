Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.