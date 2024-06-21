Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,679 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,355,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 1,640,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

