Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 11,815,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,906. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.