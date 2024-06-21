Archer Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 57,689 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,760 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Up 17.3 %

NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 31,011,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.