Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 835,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,995. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

