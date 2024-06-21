Ark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Ark has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $94.35 million and $19.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,633,332 coins and its circulating supply is 181,632,470 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

