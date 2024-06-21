ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Up 5.7%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 141,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $87,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $9,922,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

