ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 295,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 545,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPRY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $791.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.88.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,288,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 505,954 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,288,308.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,875. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.