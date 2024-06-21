ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
ASMPT Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.
About ASMPT
ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.