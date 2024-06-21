Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $63.16

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.16, but opened at $60.84. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 661,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

