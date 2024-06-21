Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,264,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,950,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

